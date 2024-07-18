Trump Gunman’s Search History Shines New Light on Shooting

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who injured Donald Trump and killed another when he opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally held by the former president over the weekend, searched for both Trump and President Joe Biden—as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland and F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray—in the days before the shooting.

He also searched for the phrase “major depressive disorder,” FBI officials revealed in a briefing with members of Congress Wednesday.

The details about his actions also come as more details emerge about a chilling message he posted on a gaming platform ahead of the assassination attempt.

In addition to those searches, Crooks looked for public appearances scheduled for both Trump and Biden, according to The New York Times—ultimately landing on Trump’s Pennsylvania speech, which was held roughly ​​50 miles from his home. After zeroing in on the event, he reportedly searched for more detail on the rally.

In the days following the historic assassination attempt, Crooks’ motives have remained a mystery to both law enforcement and the public, who have clamored for any details revealing why the 20-year-old would risk his life to kill Trump.

Officers reportedly discovered explosives in Crooks’ car and a remote detonator of some kind alongside his body—though he was not able to set them off before he was killed.

In addition to the new details about his search history that emerged Wednesday, The Daily Mail confirmed that Crooks posted on gaming platform Steam before the incident, warning users that “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

The shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally took place on Saturday, July 13.