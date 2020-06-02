Trump Should Ask George H.W. Bush What Happens When William Barr’s the Attorney General and a City’s on Fire

The murder of George Floyd, the ensuing protests, and resultant violence should provide little comfort to Donald Trump, much as he relishes the chaos. Four years ago, Trump positioned himself as the “law and order” candidate against Hillary Clinton. Now that gambit may come to haunt him.

The world makes for a poor scapegoat for a sitting president’s own failures, and the veterans of George H.W. Bush’s re-election campaign can tell you, because we actually have seen this movie before: Los Angeles’ April 1992 riots happened on our boss’ watch, and the 41st president’s candidacy never recovered.

On Election Day 1992, the public gave Bush the pink slip after a single term in office. Indeed, Bush suffered an even worse drubbing at the polls than a beleaguered Jimmy Carter 12 years earlier. Back then, Carter still managed to muster more than two in five voters against Ronald Reagan in a three-way race, even as he got the boot after only four years on the job and 52 Americans hostages languished in Iran.