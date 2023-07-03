Trump Showed Classified Documents to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, Ex-Comms Director Says

Read it at MSNBC
Stephanie Grisham, former Communications Director and Press Secretary under ex-president Donald Trump, told MSNBC’s Alex Witt that Trump had shown classified documents to visitors at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach resort. “I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio,” Grisham said. “So he has no respect for classified information. Never did... to be showing [classified documents] to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially.”