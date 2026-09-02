Trump Shows Off Absurd New Gold Toy

President Donald Trump may be mired in bad polls and a quagmire war, but there’s still one surefire way to put a smile on his face: golden gifts.

The 80-year-old president gleefully showed off his latest piece of Oval Office bling on Wednesday, after Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy spotted two new telephones on the Resolute Desk and asked, “Is that a new phone?”

“Huh?” replied Trump, who reportedly has difficulty hearing, prompting Doocy to repeat his question.

The president’s new golden toy is right at home amid the gold-plated splendor he has stuffed into the Oval Office. Kaitlan Collins/X

“Yeah!” the billionaire president beamed. “You know who gave this to me? A phone company.”

He then eagerly launched into a show-and-tell of the phones in front of Doocy and travel executives whom Trump had summoned for his event touting this summer’s tourism.

According to a photo taken by Doocy and posted on X by CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the new Cisco phones appear to have been designed specifically with Trump’s gaudy tastes in mind. The dial pad is adorned with a golden presidential seal and gold lettering proclaiming “The President,” “Donald J. Trump,” and “45″ and “47,” along with a golden silhouette of the White House. A golden line frames the phone’s edges.

“Our taxes are being spent on the dumbest stuff,” New York Times contributing opinion writer Molly Jong-Fast wrote on X. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president’s new golden toy is right at home amid the gold-plated splendor he has stuffed into the Oval Office, transforming the room into something resembling a royal palace America’s founders would have turned their noses up at.

Cisco phones are made by Cisco, the technology giant whose shares have soared this year amid the AI boom. Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins, 61, has an estimated net worth of $367 million, according to Bezinga, and ranks among the world’s highest-paid CEOs, taking home an estimated $52.8 million in 2025, according to Quiver Quantitative.

Trump’s golden new phones instantly drew backlash and mockery.

Pennsylvania-based media strategist J.J. Abbott observed, “Americans can’t afford to gas up their cars but they’re paying for the President to get a gold plated new phone.”

One X user commented, “This is what peak sycophancy looks like,” while others wondered whether Trump’s new phones were even manufactured in the United States.

Cisco did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s questions about the president’s new phone and where it was manufactured. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the White House for comment.