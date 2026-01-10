Trump Shows Off Egomaniacal New Accessory at Kiss-Up Session

President Donald Trump showed his love for himself as a room full of administration officials and oil tycoons praised him for abducting Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Trump, 79, sported a lapel pin in his likeness on the left side of his suit, just beneath a pin of the American flag, during a Friday meeting with Cabinet members and American oil executives.

“Somebody gave me this! Do you know what this is? That is called a ‘Happy Trump,’” said Trump in a surreal moment.

Trump wearing pins of the flag and himself. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“And consider the fact that I’m never happy,” he continued. “I’m never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again.”

New York-based thotchke brand Zizo confirmed to the Daily Beast that the pin is their Trump President Bobblehead Pin Magnet. The pin shows Trump with an irate, raging expression, contrary to Trump’s description of the pin as a “Happy Trump.”

While the price of the trinket is unknown, a similar, NASA-themed keychain by the brand retails for $10 on Amazon.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The possible Trump pin as it appears on Amazon. Amazon

Trump wore the accessory as he bragged to heads of oil and gas companies like Exxon and Marathon Petroleum about the U.S.’s sudden windfall of oil after the American military arrested Maduro in an apparent bid to gain access to Venezuela’s oil reserves.

“When you add Venezuela and the United States together, we have 55 percent of the oil in the world‚” Trump said while speaking with the group in the White House’s East Room. It is unclear where he got that statistic.

“China can buy all the oil they want from us, there or in the U.S. Russia can get all the oil they need from us,” Trump added.

Trump shows off his new bling. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The meeting also featured a fresh round of administration officials telling Trump about how he was doing a great job

First was Vice President JD Vance, who said that prior U.S. presidents got involved in “endless quagmires” without getting anything for U.S. citizens in return, then praised Trump for attacking Venezuela, securing access to their oil, and stopping Maduro from sending drugs into the United States. Rubio also praised his boss for ousting an “indicted narcotrafficker” in Maduro.

After the U.S. military wrenched Maduro and his wife from their home in Caracas in a stunning smash-and-grab operation on Jan. 3, top administration officials like Vance and Rubio tried to sell the case that the operation was done because Maduro was the head of a narco-terrorist cartel funneling drugs into the United States and murdering U.S. citizens.

Administration officials have tried to remind the public that Maduro is indicted on charges of being a narcotrafficker, but Trump seems mostly interested in Venezuela's oil. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Trump almost immediately dropped that pretense and made clear that he was most interested in controlling Venezuela’s oil, going so far as to call MS NOW host Joe Scarborough and lay out his plans for it.

“Joe, the difference between Iraq and this is that Bush didn’t keep the oil. We’re going to keep the oil,” the president reportedly told him, comparing his military activity in Venezuela to the Iraq War.

Trump emphasized throughout Friday’s meeting that controlling Venezuelan oil will be an economic boon for the oil executives in attendance.

“We’re going to take care of what they need,” he said of Venezuela, assuring that once he “takes care” of the country whose leader he just removed, “There’ll be plenty left over.”