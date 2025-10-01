Trump Shows Off His Gaudy New White House Additions

Donald Trump’s controversial “Presidential Walk of Fame” on the White House colonnade has gotten even glitzier, as new photos show the wall of presidential portraits are now adorned with gold ornaments.

Pictures from DC photographer Andrew Leyden show the added decoration for the wall, which drew criticism when it went up last week for its choice of “portrait” for Joe Biden—an autopen signing Biden’s signature.

Trump's "Walk of Fame" got several new gold additions on Tuesday. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The White House colonnade now has gold leaf decorations above the presidential portraits. Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The gold-loving president was apparently eager to show off the gilded colonnade to his buddies, with Leyden’s photos capturing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles admiring the walkway beside him.

Even before the addition of the gold ornaments, the new walk has been widely criticized as a gaudy eyesore on the White House.

Trump told Reagan Reese of the far-right publication Daily Caller about his plans for the wall in August. The “Walk of Fame” is part of Trump’s controversial beautification efforts for The White House, which include a 90,000 square foot ballroom as well as gold decorations for the Oval Office and Cabinet Room.

The gold leaf decorations are part of Trump's obsession with the precious metal, as seen in renderings of his massive planned ballroom. McCrery Architects PLLC

The additional gold decor has gone up the day after gold prices hit a record high of $3,800 an ounce, driven in part by fears of a U.S. government shutdown.

The White House says all of the gold for the ballroom is being paid for by pledges from various businesses. CBS News reported that donors for Trump’s renovation plans include Google, R.J. Reynolds, Booz Allen Hamilton, Palantir, NextEra Energy, and Lockheed Martin.

There is no shortage of gold accents in the Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It is unclear how the White House is paying for the gold flourishes now adorning the oft-photographed walkway connecting the Executive Residence to the West Wing.

The various gold leaves and flowers appear to match the decor Trump flaunted in a video he posted to Truth Social on Sunday.