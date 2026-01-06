Trump, 79, Debuts Apparent Pink Hair at Kennedy Center

New year, new hair—same president. Donald Trump, 79, sent the internet spiraling after appearing to debut a shiny, pink-tinged new hairdo while launching into a familiar tirade on Tuesday.

The president paid a visit to the former John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts—the storied arts institution he recently slapped his name onto—to give remarks at a House GOP member retreat, where he repeatedly went off script.

Trump dances after he debuted his new 'do. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump's hair may have changed, but he rambled on as usual during his remarks. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump sent the internet into a frenzy after debuting what looks to be pink hair at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

He raged about topics including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro allegedly copying his dance moves, news coverage of his declining health, and other grievances—but the main attraction was his fluffy, pinkish hair.

“Donald Trump is unwell & should be removed. And WHY IS HIS HAIR PINK TODAY?” one X user wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Another replied: “Like a little old ladies’ blue rinse but pink.” “It is just me or does Trump’s hair look like “old lady pink” a third post read.

This isn’t the first time the president’s hair has gained him attention. Trump biographer and host of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Michael Wolff, has previously told the Daily Beast that Trump’s signature hairdo is “by design” all about grabbing maximum attention.

“He looks that way because he thinks that’s an effective way to look,” he said on The Daily Beast podcast in June.

Wolff also referenced a passage from Stormy Daniels’ book, where the porn star described a conversation she claims to have had with Trump about his locks during their alleged 2006 relationship. (Trump has denied any affair).

In Full Disclosure, Daniels wrote that she asked Trump about his hairdo, and he admitted it was “ridiculous.” Trump claimed that “every celebrity stylist” had offered to fix it, but he declined, according to the 2019 book.

“Everybody talks about it,” Trump said, according to Daniels. “It’s my thing. It’s my trademark. Plus, if I let this person do it, it will just piss off all these other people. ‘Well, why did you let him do it?’ I know a lot of people who would kill to do it. The best. The best of the best.”