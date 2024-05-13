VP Wannabe J.D. Vance Shows Up for Trump in Court

Some notable MAGA lawmakers showed up at the courtroom where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will be hearing from the former president’s ex-ally turned foe Michael Cohen on Monday.

While multiple members of Trump’s family—including his wife, Melania—have been conspicuously absent from the trial, Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) appeared in the Manhattan courtroom. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) was also seen joining the pack.

Vance, who is currently thought to be on the shortlist of Trump’s potential running mates, arrived in court after he spent part of the weekend going on TV and defending the GOP presumptive nominee against claims that he might be antisemitic.

Trump’s son Eric was also reportedly seen in the courtroom. He’s previously attended the proceedings, which, over the past few weeks, has heard occasionally graphic testimony about his father’s alleged affairs. Eric Trump also dismissed the trial as a “salacious show.”

The display of support comes as Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, takes the stand. Prosecutors claim the Trump Organization falsely recorded payments to Cohen as legal fees which were, in fact, reimbursements for a $130,000 hush-money payment Cohen had made to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from speaking out about an alleged affair.

Trump has denied 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.