Trump Shrugs Off Not Getting Coronavirus Test: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Big Deal’
A day after the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus despite being in contact with multiple lawmakers in self-quarantine due to their proximity with an infected individual, the president said he was told a test wasn’t necessary.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” the president told reporters on Tuesday. “I would do it. I don’t feel for any reason—I feel extremely good. I feel very good but I guess it’s not a big deal to get tested and it’s something I would do but I spoke to the White House doctor, terrific guy. Talented guy. He said he sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything. You know what, If there were, you people would be the first to know it. You would think to even tell me about it.”
Several prominent conservatives have announced this week that they’ve gone into self-quarantine after it was announced over the weekend that a man infected with coronavirus attended the Conservative Political Action Committee. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who interacted with the individual, flew on Air Force One with Trump hours before going into quarantine.