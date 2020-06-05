Trump Shushes Black Reporter Asking What He’s Doing About Systemic Racism
During a rambling news conference in which he took a victory lap over last month’s surprising jobs report, President Donald Trump shushed a black reporter for asking how he plans to address systemic racism amid the George Floyd protests.
As Trump prepared to sign a PPP reform bill, PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor wondered why the president didn’t have a racial inequality-related plan laid out, prompting Trump to put a finger to his lips as he said “shhh.”
Trump later said his plan was to have “the strongest economy in the world” as it would be the “greatest thing that can happen for race relations,” causing Alcindor to shout out that the unemployment rate actually went up for African-Americans and Asian-Americans. “How is that a victory?” Alcindor asked.
Trump, dismissively waved off the White House reporter’s question, derisively adding: “You are something.”