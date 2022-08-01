Trump Sides With Russia on Prisoner Swap Plan and Calls Brittney Griner ‘Spoiled’
PERSONAL FOUL
Former President Donald Trump has slammed plans to free WNBA player Brittney Griner from a Russian jail by calling the imprisoned star “spoiled.” Griner was detained in Moscow in February after being caught with cannabis oil in her luggage–she pleaded guilty to drug charges in July, saying she’d forgotten about the 0.7 grams of vape oil that she’d been recommended for by a doctor. Speaking on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Sunday, Trump criticized Griner’s actions and a plan to secure her release by trading her for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is being held in a U.S. prison. Griner “knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said. Bout is “absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs,” he added. “Now we’re supposed to get her out—and she makes, you know, a lot of money. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world.”