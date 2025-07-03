President Donald Trump was in a generous mood as his Big Beautiful Bill Act wended its way through Congress.

After the budget bill passed the Senate on Tuesday, Trump embarked on what The New York Times called a “blunt-force charm offensive,” giving representatives signed merchandise and posing for photos in the Oval Office.

“He signed a bunch of stuff—it’s cool,” starstruck Rep. Tim Burchett, 60, said on X after a two-hour meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, where the president gifted him a signed placard.

“He told me he likes seeing me on TV, which was kind of cool,” Burchett added.

The House also passed the bill Thursday, teeing it up to be sent to the president’s desk.

Leaving the White House after a very productive 2 hour meeting with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@JDVance⁩ pic.twitter.com/5QuqGA1fQ3 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 2, 2025

Burchett told the Times that Trump also showered Texas Rep. Chip Roy with MAGA memorabilia. Trump is known for his fan service, taking calls from White House Republican freshmen, writing them handwritten notes, inviting them to Mar-a-Lago, and even taking them to Ultimate Fighting Championship fights.

Trump started his campaign for the Big Beautiful Bill Act even before the Senate vote, inviting Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul, Eric Schmitt, Ron Johnson, and Rick Scott to play golf with him last weekend at the Trump National Golf Club, according to the Times.

Trump is known for taking Republican freshmen under his wing, showering them with gifts, invitations, and attention. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The president played host at his northern Virginia golf club, making sure he asked the men if they wanted more than just chicken wings to eat on the green, the Times reported. Trump even told Graham that he could pick out a shirt for himself at the pro shop, the senator told the outlet.

Looking forward to beginning the One Big Beautiful Bill soon.



Started the day with @POTUS and thanked him for his leadership.



Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/P4vuWg1HEY — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 28, 2025