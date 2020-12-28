Trump Signs $900B COVID Relief Package Into Law After Dragging His Feet

President Trump signed the long-awaited $900 billion second coronavirus pandemic relief bill into law on Sunday night, sending aid to millions of Americans and narrowly averting a government shutdown.

Trump had threatened not to sign the bill if it did not increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, as well as repeal the U.S. law that grants legal immunity to social media companies.

His delay in approving it means jobless workers will miss out on a week of $300 benefits.

“I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child,” Trump said in a statement, posted on Twitter by spokesperson Judd Deere.