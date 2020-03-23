Trump Signs Executive Order to Prohibit Hoarding of Medical Equipment

President Donald Trump announced Monday at a White House coronavirus task force briefing that he has signed an executive order to ban the hoarding of crucial medical supplies and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

That would include face masks, hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment, Trump said. He added that his administration wants to prevent price gouging.

“We have some people hoarding,” the president said, adding, “critical health and medical resources are going to be protected.”

Attorney General William Barr said the administration has begun to see evidence of potential hoarding and price gouging. No items have been designated at this point, he said.

He said this is not targeted at consumers or businesses stockpiling for their own operations. It’s aimed at people hoarding “on an industrial scale for the purpose of manipulating the market.”

“If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about,” Barr said. “But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door.”

Also at the briefing, Dr. Deborah Brix, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said that 250,000 tests have been run over the last week in the U.S., and self-swab tests will be available “sometime this week.”