Read it at The Guardian
Donald Trump, who was widely ridiculed for not attending a Saturday event honoring U.S. military dead in France due to rainy weather, did not travel to the commemoration by car because he didn’t want to disrupt the traffic in Paris, the White House claimed late Sunday. The president had been scheduled to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence at the Aisne-Marne American cemetery and memorial at Belleau, about 60 miles northeast of Paris, and the White House cited rain that grounded the president’s helicopter for the cancellation. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement Sunday that noted the weather and “near-zero visibility” as well as concerns that a motorcade on short notice would have required closing roads to traffic.