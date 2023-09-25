Trump Slams Automatic Voter Registration: ‘Disaster for the Election of Republicans’
WAGING WAR
Donald Trump lambasted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s move to establish statewide automatic voter registration, calling it a “disaster for the Election of Republicans” and a “totally Unconstitutional Act.” In a Truth Social post just after midnight on Monday, the former president demanded that GOP lawmakers stop Shapiro instead of conducting “meaningless” primary debates in a race where Trump claims he is “up by more than 50 points.” Pennsylvania Republicans also criticized the decision, stating that Shapiro took action without legislative approval. The governor countered, saying the argument was “frivolous” as automatic voter registration is already permitted by state and federal laws. Automatic voter registration adds anyone who obtains a state license or identification card as a voter, and residents can choose to opt out of the initiative at any time. Pennsylvania is the 24th state to introduce a version of automatic voter registration.