Trump Slams ‘Beta Male’ Ex-BFF Howard Stern for Going ‘Woke’

Former President Donald Trump had harsh words for his one-time friend Howard Stern after he hosted an amiable interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on his radio show, in which the two frequently bashed the GOP nominee.

Trump, once a frequent voice on Stern’s show, took to Truth Social to express his discontent.

“BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low rated radio show when he ‘interviewed’ Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed,” he wrote Wednesday.

The nature of Trump’s put-down did little to counter Harris’ suggestion to Stern that the GOP nominee “admires strongmen, and he gets played by them because he thinks that they’re his friends” in light of the recent revelations about his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A new book by legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward reports that Trump secretly sent extra COVID tests to Putin in Russia as the pandemic raged in 2020, even amid testing shortages in the U.S. The book also alleges that Trump has spoken with Putin as many as seven times since leaving office in 2021.

“I believe Donald Trump has this desire to be a dictator,” Harris told Stern, citing his ties to the “murderous dictator” in Russia.

At one point, Stern—who has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s political platform over the past several years—urged his listeners to vote in November only if they were not voting for the Republican.

“God bless you,” he told Harris at the interview’s end. “You should be president.”

This is the second time in the last month that Trump has lashed out against Stern, alleging in September that the radio jockey—who was “great” when Trump was on his show—had “gone woke.”

“Since he’s gone woke, his ratings have gone down the tubes,” Trump said, even though SiriusXM doesn’t release ratings for its programs.

Back when Trump was just a celebrity billionaire—before his political ambitions took hold—he delivered many of his most notoriously crass and cringe-inducing lines on Stern’s show.

It was, for instance, the forum in which Trump said that if he weren’t her father, he would be dating his daughter Ivanka, whom he called a “great beauty” and a “10.”

Stern’s show was also where Trump said avoiding STDs was his “personal Vietnam” and called a former Miss Universe “an eating machine.”