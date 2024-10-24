Trump Slams Detroit AGAIN: ‘Never Came Back’

Donald Trump’s campaign strategy of insulting swing state cities was on display again Wednesday while talking about Detroit, Michigan.

“For forty years, I‘ve been hearing about ’Detroit is coming back.' Never came back,” he told a Georgia audience.

The attack on the Motor City follows one on the same target just two weeks ago. Addressing members of the Detroit Economic Club, Trump argued that Vice President Kamala Harris would turn America into Detroit if elected.

Trump: For 40 years, I’ve been hearing about Detroit is coming back. Never came back pic.twitter.com/d0HYjcNYOU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2024

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands,” he said.

Harris' campaign, as it did after Trump’s comment earlier this month, pounced on his latest insult.

“Spending your last few weeks on the trail constantly insulting a major swing state is certainly a choice,” Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika wrote on X.

Trump is currently scheduled to make two more Michigan appearances later this week, one being in the Detroit suburb of Novi.