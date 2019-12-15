Trump Slams Fox News for Interviewing ‘Sleazebag’ James Comey and Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff
President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to express outrage that Fox News will be interviewing former FBI Director James Comey and House Judiciary Committee chairman Adam Schiff. “Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump said. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!” He later compared Fox to “Commiecast” MSNBC and CNN, writing in another tweet that “they’ll all die together as other outlets take their place.” The cable news network said they would exclusively interview James Comey on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace this weekend after all—Comey claimed earlier this week that Fox originally bumped him off the schedule. Schiff will also appear on the Sunday morning show, according to Fox’s website.