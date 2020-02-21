Trump Goes After First Foreign Best Picture ‘Parasite’
President Trump went after the 2020 Oscars at a Colorado rally Thursday night, specifically taking a swipe at Best Picture Parasite—which was the first foreign film to win the top honor. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know,” the president told the crowd, adding that he thought the film had won best foreign picture. “Let's get Gone with the Wind. Can we get Gone with the Wind back, please?” Gone with the Wind won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In addition to the Best Picture nod, Parasite also walked away with the Best International Feature Film awards. Trump also took a quick jab at Brad Pitt, who won Best Supporting Actor this year. “He's a little wise guy,” he reportedly said.