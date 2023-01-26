Trump Slams ‘Radical Left’ AT&T for Ditching Trump-Loving Newsmax
‘DISGUSTING MOVE’
Donald Trump was scandalized by DirecTV’s decision to drop right-wing cable channel Newsmax on Wednesday—a move that immediately and predictably triggered cries of censorship in MAGA circles. DirecTV made it clear that the decision to stop offering Newsmax in its lineup came down to the channel demanding rate increases while at the same time making its content completely free to access via other platforms, though Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy insists this is untrue and that his channel is instead being “deplatformed.” “WOW. AT&T DIRECTV REMOVES NEWSMAX FROM ITS CHANNEL LINEUP,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Wednesday. “This disgusting move comes after ‘deplatforming’ OAN last year. The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T. This is a big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself. For DIRECTV to drop very popular NEWSMAX, without explanation, will not be accepted. I, for one, will be dropping all association with AT&T and DIRECTV, and I have plenty. This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!”