Trump Slapped With ‘Impeachment’ Threats After Bombing Iran

Top Democrats are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump following the shocking military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday evening.

“This is an unambiguous impeachable offense,“ Congressman Sean Casten (D-IL) tweeted in response to the news. ”No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the U.S. without the approval of Congress."

Trump announced news of the attacks on Truth Social, describing the bombing of the three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan as “very successful.” ADVERTISEMENT

“[Trump] has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.



He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.



It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

The raid on Iran comes after weeks of speculation over whether or not America would get involved in the conflict with Israel. Israel had called on the U.S. to use its bunker-busting aircraft to destroy underground sites it claimed were being used for uranium enrichment in pursuit of a nuclear weapon. The U.S. had initially rejected the request.

This is not about the merits of Iran’s nuclear program. No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress. This is an unambiguous impeachable offense. — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) June 22, 2025

“I’m not saying we have the votes to impeach,” Casten continued. “I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval and if Johnson doesn’t grow a spine and learn to be a real boy tomorrow we have a BFing problem that puts our very Republic at risk.”

“To be clear, I do not dispute that Iran is a nuclear threat,” Casten wrote. “That’s why Obama negotiated the JCPOA. But whether that is better resolved through diplomatic or military measures is not a decision that the executive branch has unilaterally”.

Technically, the executive branch does not have the legal authority to engage in foreign military attacks without the approval of Congress. That said, Congress has not actually declared a war since WWII and lawmakers and legal scholars are divided on whether the president has the authority to do so.

Similar actions, like the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, were justified on the grounds of “national interest.” But, as Casten points out, these legal semantics are dicey.

“It’s worth noting that ‘imminent threat’ is a gray area,“ Casten wrote. ”Trump did attack Soleimani without Congressional approval. Black ops do happen. Leaving details aside, there is a case that Presidents need to move to protect the homeland quickly in some cases. This was not that".

It’s not just Democrats who are up in arms about the recent action. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie also tweeted that he though the action was “unconstitutional,” but stopped short of calling for consequences.