Trump Slapped With Lawsuit Over Bonkers Media Ban

Three national news networks that have been banned by Donald Trump from the White House plan to sue the president.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico notified the administration on Monday that they were filing a critical First Amendment lawsuit to restore their access.

“This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the three news organizations said in a joint statement.

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” they added. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

Donald Trump has habitually attacked the press during his political career. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump, who has long decried negative media coverage of him as “fake news,” announced on Friday he was banning CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House in a typical Truth Social meltdown.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” the 80-year-old president. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The network’s reporters were then denied entry to the White House on Saturday, and the Secret Service confiscated their credentials.

Trump’s move has been widely condemned as an attack on press freedom and a violation of the network’s First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit accuses the president of a “chilling” attempt to restrict future reporting about him and his administration’s policies and actions.

“President Trump has said in no uncertain terms that he would prefer only to be covered by news organizations and reporters who praise his administration,” the suit states.