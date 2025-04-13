Trump Slump Hits U.S. Tourism as European Visitors Steer Clear

Cheat Sheet
1
MAGA Businessman Gifts Trump a Seven Foot Statue of Himself
WITH LOVE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.13.25 3:54PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was gifted a seven-foot statue of himself over the weekend. In an X post Saturday, Sticker Mule CEO and former New York congressional candidate Anthony Constantino announced that he had given the president the bronze monument while visiting Trump International Golf Club. “The President was in a happy, joking mood, which was great to see,” Constantino said, adding that he unveiled the president’s gift to him Saturday morning. As detailed in Constantino’s announcement, the statue will seemingly be a “permanent fixture” of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will be situated between the property’s “clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course” for all members to be able to see. The seven-foot bronze statue was made in Colorado by George Lundeen, according to Constantino, who noted that it also sits atop a stone pedestal engraved with his name. The statue is named “The Defiance Monument” and captures the president posing while holding his fist.

2
Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Makes Lukewarm Debut on Spotify
LISTEN UP
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.13.25 3:08PM EDT 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women event at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan Markle has announced a new podcast deal.

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, made a relatively quiet entrance on Spotify’s global stage Sunday. According to rankings published by the streaming giant, the show sits at number 10 on Spotify’s general top podcast chart in the United States—a respectable position, although arguably a little disappointing for such a high-profile launch. The first episode featured Markle in conversation with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Tinder and Bumble. Critics generally panned it. Markle’s previous podcast, Archetypes, debuted at number one in its launch week back in 2022, although it quickly slipped down the rankings in the weeks that followed as listeners tired of the formula that saw Markle interviewing famous friends.

Read it at Spotify

3

Trump Slump Hits U.S. Tourism as European Visitors Steer Clear

STAY AWAY
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.13.25 4:18PM EDT 
Donald Trump attends UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
Donald Trump attends UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Big-spending European tourists appear to be turning their backs on the United States as a a tourism destination, with new figures showing a sharp drop in transatlantic travel. According to the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA), overseas visits to the U.S. fell 12% overall in March compared to the same month last year. Western Europe—traditionally a key source of tourists—was down 7%, but that modest figure masks some dramatic declines in specific countries. U.K. visitors, the single largest tourist group to the U.S., were down 14%. Ireland, another crucial market, saw a staggering 27% drop. Denmark fell a whopping 34%—possibly a response to Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. should annex Greenland, a Danish territory. German visitors plummeted 28%, as Elon Musk—reportedly close to the former president—faced accusations of promoting far-right parties there. Spain and Norway both saw a 25% decline, and Swiss tourists dropped by 26%.

Read it at The Irish Times

4
Lizzo Low Blows Donald Trump With Shady T-Shirt on ‘Saturday Night Live’
TARIFF TRUTH
Updated 04.13.25 2:01PM EDT 
Published 04.13.25 1:37PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Lizzo is seen at the SNL Afterparty on April 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Lizzo is seen at the SNL Afterparty on April 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Singer Lizzo used her Saturday Night Live comeback to drag President Donald Trump during her performance—without ever saying his name. The episode, hosted by Jon Hamm, featured the star in a provocative shirt that took aim at the chaos the president has caused on the economy. The singer wore a “TARRIFIED” shirt with bright red letters on a black crop top while performing her new song, “Still Bad.” Trump, who has imposed—and then walked back, then imposed again—tariffs on virtually every country in the planet, has sent the U.S. stock market into a whirlwind. During the show’s goodbyes, Lizzo then wore a matching “Black women were right” shirt—seemingly a callback to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in November, when Black women across the country rallied for the vice president. ”I’m sure the right-wing reaction to this Lizzo performance on SNL will be very normal," wrote Mike Nellis, a former advisor to Harris. “Honestly, LEGENDARY,” another commented.

5
‘Conclave’ Actor’s Ripped Body Sparks Internet Debate
FINE FIENNES
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 04.13.25 2:08PM EDT 
Published 04.13.25 9:40AM EDT 
British actor, director and film producer Ralph Fiennes at Rome Film Fest 2024. Conclave red carpet. Rome (Italy), october 26th, 2024 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
British actor, director and film producer Ralph Fiennes at Rome Film Fest 2024. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

A photo of actor Ralph Fiennes taken during his training for his film The Return has sent tongues wagging on X, The Daily Mail reported. Coming on the heels of Fiennes’ most recent role as a Catholic cardinal in the Oscar-nominated film Conclave, the photo was a departure from how fans have seen the actor in recent months. "You prepping for a boxing match with @jakepaul?” one commentator quipped. Another added, “‘Conclave 2, payback time’ Debt collected. Justice served.” Several questioned whether the photo was genuine while others suggested that Fienne’s body could be the result of steroids. “Steroids are awesome, aren’t they? Sorry about the testicular shrinkage, but at your age the might be a bonus,” a commentator wrote. Yet Fiennes’ physique is the effect of his turn as the hero Odysseus in the film The Return, which is heading to cinemas in the United Kingdom after its December 2024 release in the United States. And according to social media comments, Fienne’s body could be the film’s breakout star. “Wow. Well done sir. We call that SWOLL! 🫡” wrote another commentator under his post.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this post mistakenly said that Ralph Fiennes had shared the images. A fan account shared the images.

Read it at X

6
‘Boston Public’ Actor Dies at 54
REST IN PEACE
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.12.25 9:27PM EDT 
Nicky Katt
Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Nicky Katt, an actor who appeared in films like Dazed and Confused, Boiler Room, School of Rock and The Dark Knight, as well as the TV show Boston Public, has passed away at the age of 54, Variety reports. Katt died on April 8 in Burbank, California, according to friends and his attorney. A frequent face in Richard Linklater films—in addition to Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, Katt also appeared in SubUrbia and Walking Life—Katt started out as a child actor with roles on TV and in films like Gremlins and The ‘Burbs’. In a 2008 interview, he said of his work, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humor to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way... especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter, I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”

Read it at Variety

7
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson to Host ‘SNL’
LIVE FROM NEW YORK...
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.13.25 1:45AM EDT 
Quinta Brunson
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Benson Boone as the featured musical guest. It will mark Brunson’s second time hosting the show and Boone’s first SNL appearance (fresh off a successful Coachella performance this weekend). Brunson’s work on Abbott Elementary led to her becoming the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in one year. At the 74th annual Emmy Awards in 2022, she was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all for Abbott Elementary. (She went home with the award for Outstanding Writing). In 2023, Brunson became the first Black woman in more than 40 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy; the last Black woman to take the award home was Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons in 1981.

Read it at Variety

8
Harvard Professors Fight Back Against Trump’s Threats to Pull Funding
‘GUN TO THE HEAD’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.12.25 7:06PM EDT 
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A group of Harvard University professors sued the Trump administration Friday over threats to cut billions of dollars of federal funding to the institution, calling the ultimatum a “gun to the head” for the university. Harvard’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) accused the administration of violating their right to free speech, as well as other First Amendment rights. The suit read: “This action challenges the Trump administration’s unlawful and unprecedented misuse of federal funding and civil rights enforcement authority to undermine academic freedom and free speech on a university campus.” Andrew Manuel Crespo, a Harvard law professor and the general counsel of AAUP’s Harvard chapter, said in a statement that “Harvard faculty have the constitutional right to speak, teach and conduct research without fearing that the government will retaliate against their viewpoints by canceling grants.” The AAUP is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the administration from withdrawing Harvard’s funds. The administration previously sent a letter to the university claiming they had “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence.” This is in accordance with Trump’s executive order to combat antisemitism on college campuses, which has opened up probes into 60 schools, including elite institutions such as Columbia University.

Read it at Bloomberg

9
Mickey Rourke Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Following ‘Inappropriate’ Outbursts
KARMA'S A B*TCH
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.12.25 7:49PM EDT 
Mickey Rourke
Panayotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto

Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother UK house after launching a homophobic tirade at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa earlier this week. A spokesperson for the show told Variety, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.” After receiving a warning for his comments made to Siwa—including telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore” and vowing to “vote out the lesbian real quick”—Rourke used language that was described as “threatening and aggressive” toward British TV star Chris Hughes, which is what ultimately led to the decision to have him leave the show.

Read it at Variety

10
Teen Killed Parents to Fund Trump Murder Plot and ‘Save The White Race’
SICK ANTISEMITE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.13.25 3:28AM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 3:05PM EDT 
Nikita Casap
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

A Wisconsin teen murdered his parents to help fund a murder plot against President Donald Trump, according to a federal search warrant unsealed Friday. 17-year-old Nikita Casap’s self-described “manifesto” outlines plans to assassinate the president as well as make bombs and organize terrorist attacks. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said. According to his manifesto, the motive behind the murder plot was to start a political revolution in the United States and to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians. “As to why specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read. Investigators also found evidence that Casap was associated with the satanic neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles,” finding images of Hitler on his phone with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.” Casap is accused of killing his parents in their Waukesha home on Feb. 11 and staying with their bodies for 12 days before escaping to Kansas. His arraignment is set for May 7.

Read it at CBS58

