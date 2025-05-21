Trump Snaps At Reporter In Viral Clip: ‘Get A Real Job’

President Donald Trump lashed out at a journalist on Tuesday during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Who do you work for?” Trump asked the reporter.

“NOTUS,” the person responded.

“I don’t even know what the hell that is. Get yourself a real job,” Trump snapped back.

TRUMP: Who do you work for?



REPORTER: NOTUS



TRUMP: I don't even know what the hell that is. Get yourself a real job. pic.twitter.com/pzyw54LAB5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2025

The journalist had asked Trump about Rep. Andy Harris, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, saying that he heard the president had not adequately convinced members of the party’s hard-right faction to support his “big, beautiful” bill.

Trump started to respond before changing gears to ask where the reporter worked.

A clip of the moment on X has been viewed more than 2.7 million times.

Several NOTUS journalists responded publicly to the viral exchange.

“To read NOTUS go here,” wrote political reporter Reese Gorman, sharing a link to the site.

Now’s a fantastic time to read and subscribe to @NOTUSreports, the non-profit, non-partisan news outlet I report forhttps://t.co/pX2yCtIXtA https://t.co/jrngx3UCru — Katherine Swartz (@kv_swartz) May 20, 2025

NOTUS — an acronym for “news of the United States” — is a new nonprofit newsroom covering the federal government. It’s owned by the Albritton Journalism Institute, and was founded by Robert Allbritton, the former publisher of Politico.

Trump is known for being confrontational with journalists, especially when he doesn’t like what they’re asking.

His second administration has been marked by increased hostility towards the press. Last month, his administration restricted White House press pool access to wire services after a feud with the Associated Press over its refusal to use his new name for the Gulf of Mexico, the “Gulf of America.”

He’s also sued multiple media companies over coverage he disagrees with.

In December, he received a controversial settlement from ABC News over an interview between George Stephanopoulos and GOP Rep. Nancy Mace in which the ABC host claimed Trump had been found liable for “rape.” Trump was found liable of sexual abuse, not rape, though the judge who oversaw the case has said the distinction largely came down to the definitions under New York law.

The president is also suing 60 Minutes over complaints about the CBS News program’s interview with his 2024 Democratic presidential rival, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump claims the interview was edited deceptively, while CBS denies Trump’s claims.