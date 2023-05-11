Trump Snarls at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall: ‘You’re a Nasty Person!’
SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE
During the second half of Wednesday night’s contentious CNN town hall, former President Donald Trump took his typical approach whenever a woman presses him on an issue. After CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pushed Trump on why he ignored a subpoena to return classified documents to the federal government, the ex-president grew increasingly agitated. “Can I talk? Are you ready? Can I talk? Do you mind?” Trump growled, prompting Collins to shoot back: “I would like for you to answer the question. That’s why I asked it.” The twice-impeached former president, playing to a supportive audience, immediately retorted: “You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell you.” And, since the auditorium was packed with his supporters, the crowd whooped and hollered. In response, Collins once again asked why he held onto the documents.