Trump Sneaks Into Town Overnight to Face New York AG Letitia James
ROUND TWO
Donald Trump flew into New York and arrived in Manhattan early Thursday morning ahead of a deposition in front of New York attorney general Letitia James. Trump did not stop as he stepped into Trump Tower but was seen waving briefly as he hurriedly walked inside. He took to Truth Social shortly afterwards, confirming his arrival while taking the opportunity to slam James as “racist” and “TRUMP HATING.” “I built a GREAT & prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the World, but particularly in New York, & now have to prove it to this LOWLIFE,” Trump fumed, while taking aim at the judge in case. James filed the civil lawsuit in New York state court last September against Trump and his three adult children—Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—alleging rampant business and tax fraud.