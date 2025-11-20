Trump Snubbed From Invite List for Ex-Vice President’s Funeral

President Donald Trump did not receive an invitation to former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral, sources familiar with the matter told Axios. While sitting presidents typically attend the funerals of former presidents and vice presidents, Cheney withdrew his support for Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. Cheney later called the president a coward in one of his daughter’s campaign ads, and both he and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The president has also repeatedly insulted both Cheney and his daughter, calling Liz “one of the dumber people in politics” and Dick an “irrelevant RINO,” an acronym meaning Republican In Name Only, in a series of Truth Social posts made last year. Cheney died earlier this month at the age of 84 as a result of complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Trump did not issue a statement following Cheney’s death. Former President Joe Biden will be in attendance, and former President George W. Bush, under whom Cheney served and with whom he helped orchestrate the Iraq War, is expected to speak.