Trump Snubs Bush Family With Texas AG Endorsement
‘TRUE TEXAN’
Donald Trump rebuffed Jeb Bush’s son—who’s stood by the former president—by endorsing incumbent Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general over him. In a statement, Trump called Paxton a “true Texan who will keep Texas safe.” “Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country,” Trump said. “It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again.” George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, has curried Trump’s favor over the years, breaking ranks with his family to endorse the real-estate magnate for president in 2016—despite his vicious campaign attacks on his father and even his mother. After Trump’s endorsement, Bush went after Paxton for being under FBI investigation. “I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official,” he tweeted. “Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments.”