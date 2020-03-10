Trump Snubs Putin Invite to Mark Defeat of Nazis in Russia, Says Kremlin
President Donald Trump has rejected an invitation from Vladimir Putin to attend a ceremony in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of Russia’s defeat of Nazi Germany, according to the Kremlin. The parade is held every year on May 9 to mark the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis in World War II. As this year is a landmark anniversary, invitations were reportedly sent to world leaders, including Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that Moscow did not yet know who would represent the U.S. at the event, but said Trump refused the invite. The Nazis signed the German Instrument of Surrender on the night of May 8, 1945, which ended World War II in Europe.