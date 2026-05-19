Trump Snubs U.S. Forces to Rally With MAGA Sycophant

President Donald Trump will not speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation later this week, instead traveling to his home state to appear at an event with a MAGA congressman.

The president had been expected to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2026 graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday.

The academy typically rotates four speakers: the secretary of the Navy, the secretary of defense, the vice president, and the president. Because Vice President JD Vance spoke at the commencement in the fall, it was expected that Trump would speak at the sprin graduation.

It was expected that Trump would address the graduates this year after Vance addressed them last semester. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak instead of Trump.

Trump is instead spending the day in Rockland County, New York, which is situated in a swing congressional district, to campaign on behalf of incumbent Republican Mike Lawler.

Lawler is seen as politically vulnerable this year, representing one of the most competitive congressional districts situated in the New York suburbs. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Lawler is seen as politically vulnerable in the 2026 midterm elections, as he represents one of the most competitive House districts. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has labeled the race a “toss-up.”

His odds aren’t helped by the fact that Republicans are expected to face a clobbering at the ballot box in November, as the Trump administration faces record-low popularity.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Trump is breaking with tradition by not attending the US Naval Academy's commencement this week. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump is breaking with years-long tradition by not attending the military ceremony this week.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the academy in 2021, and former President Joe Biden followed her in 2022. Trump even addressed the academy during his first term in 2018, after his former Vice President, Mike Pence, had addressed them in 2017.

Trump stuck with tradition during his first term and addressed the graduates. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The Naval Academy has also been uncharacteristically quiet about announcing the graduation speaker, as it waited less than a week to address the fact that Trump won’t be in attendance.

Last spring, the academy announced that Vance would be speaking more than three weeks before the commencement.