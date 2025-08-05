Trump Snubs Vance as 2028 Heir Moments After He Leaves the Room

Donald Trump has stopped short of endorsing J.D. Vance as his heir apparent for the 2028 election, instead saying his vice president would “probably” be the favorite to take over his MAGA movement.

In surprisingly lukewarm comments, the president also noted he had a lot of “incredible” people on his team and suggested that Vance should pair up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ticket.

President Donald Trump flanked by Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year. CARLOS BARRIA/Carlos Barria/Getty Images

Asked on Tuesday if Vance was the person who would take over as MAGA’s leader, the president said it was “too early” to say, but that it was “most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president.”

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form. I also think we have incredible people -- some of the people on the stage right here,” Trump added.

“So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance interact during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Vance, 41, has had a meteoric rise ever since he was chosen as Trump’s running mate in July last year at the Republican National Convention.

The freshman senator from Ohio was picked from a crowded field, years after describing himself as a “Never Trump guy” and accusing Trump of being “Hitler’s America”, “reprehensible,” and an “idiot.”

But Vance has become a loyal deputy to the president since, is loved by the base, and is seen as the man most likely to be nominated by the GOP when Trump stands down ahead of the 2028 election.

Trump is banned from running for a third term under the U.S. Constitution. Despite this, the president on Tuesday once again floated the idea of having another shot at the White House, convinced that his poll numbers are soaring because Americans love his tariffs.

“I’d like to run, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump said, contrary to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate showing his approval numbers declining.

“You know why? Because people love the tariffs, and they love that foreign countries aren’t ripping us off.”

The 79-year-old president later backed down when pressed, admitting that he would “probably not” run again.

Trump was asked about Vance shortly after the president signed an executive order for a 2028 Olympic task force. Vance was in the room for the event, but left shortly before the question.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also attended. Trump described her as “great,” along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose name Trump forgot.