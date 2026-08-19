Trump Son Goes Off Over Dad’s ‘Deeply Committed’ Aide

Donald Trump’s middle son jumped to the defense of his dad’s fawning aide Natalie Harp after her brother exposed her “unhealthy obsession” with the president.

Eric Trump responded to a clip of Preston Harp’s appearance on CNN’s OutFront on Tuesday night, in which he described his sister’s bizarre trunk escapade as “sad” and indicative of her devotion to the president.

“What absolute trash,” Eric, 42, wrote on X. “Natalie is an incredible young woman — a cancer survivor, a genuinely good person, and arguably one of the hardest-working people in the White House.”

The president's middle son was not happy about Harp's brother appearing on CNN. Eric Trump/X

“She’s deeply committed to my father, to her job, and to this country. From the looks of it, she got all the family genetics,” he added. “CNN continues to be a joke.”

Harp, 35, has become the talk of the town because of her constant presence at Trump’s side at both public and private events has continued to raise eyebrows.

The president's executive assistant often carries around a large red Osprey bag as she travels with Trump. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Her brother, Preston, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that his sister’s sudden emergence into the public eye “blows my mind,” but that her devotion to the president is not surprising.

“My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things—that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves,” he said.

“Honestly, Trump wants to take all those books out of schools. He wants to rewrite history,” Preston elaborated. “I think my sister unfortunately didn’t break out of that delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect.”

“I think that’s where her infatuation with Trump comes from, honestly, because I don’t think it’s a physical attraction. Let’s get real,” he added.

Wherever the president goes, Harp is not far behind. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Harp has proven herself loyal and dedicated to Trump in her work as his executive assistant. She is even known as the “human printer” because she often shows the president physical copies of positive news stories to cheer him up.

She has also been known to leave Trump letters expressing her admiration, writing things such as, “I want to bring you joy,” and “You’re all that matters to me.”

Other Trump aides and family members have shown concern about Harp’s growing influence with the president—including Eric, according to Trump’s longtime biographer, Michael Wolff. But Trump brushed aside their worries.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that her intense devotion even prompted her decision to ride in the trunk of Trump’s SUV when the vehicle didn’t have enough room for her to travel alongside the president.