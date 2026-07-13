Trump Sons’ Jaw-Dropping Pentagon Cash-In Exposed

President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., have poured money into more than a dozen federal defense contractors that are collectively making billions from their father’s administration.

A Washington Post analysis published Monday reveals that those firms have raked in more than $3.2 billion in Pentagon deals under the second Trump administration. Most of Eric and Donald Jr.’s investments came after President Trump, 80, retook the White House last year. The firms have also secured $3.1 billion in potential future work, along with the right to “bid exclusively” for up to $200 billion more.

Eric, 42, and Donald Jr., 48, cast their investments as acts of “patriotic capitalism,” claiming they’re helping to defend the U.S. against enemy threats.

The White House has shrugged off the astonishing findings as "the same, tired narrative" about the first family. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Neither Donald Jr. nor Eric had any great experience in the defense sector before they began investing in companies seeking federal contracts.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly insisted “there are no conflicts of interest” and that the Washington Post report represents “the same, tired narrative that Democrats have pushed against President Trump, his family, and his administration for a decade.”

The brothers’ profits come from companies cashing in on spending priorities the Pentagon says are designed to modernize military systems and assets. That push “prioritizes smaller, nimbler weaponry” like drones, the Post reports. It was already “well underway” under Joe Biden, and Trump has now “turbocharged” the drive.

The brothers have invested heavily in Musk's Pentagon contractor, SpaceX. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The money moves through two vehicles: 1789 Capital, where Donald Jr. signed on as a partner days after his dad’s win, and American Ventures, Eric’s outfit run out of Dominari Holdings, which is based inside Trump Tower.

Two names dominate the haul. SpaceX and Anduril—run by MAGA allies Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey, respectively—make up 97 percent of the direct government cash the Post tallied, plus 42 percent of the promised future work. Strip those two out, and 13 lesser-known start-ups still cornered almost $1.8 billion in long-term Pentagon commitments.

Companies that answered the Post said they won their contracts on merit, with no help from Trump’s family. Of the 15 firms, 10 already held federal work before the brothers invested. Eight had deals under Biden.

Trump Jr. has openly touted his sway over Pentagon decisions. At an event last year, he said he “helped craft some of [the department’s] messaging,” according to the Post. He has also steered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth toward DoD hires eager to spend on drones.