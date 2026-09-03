Trump Son’s Petty Hat Troll Instantly Backfires

Donald Trump’s son’s attempt to gloat over his dad’s ridiculous lake renaming blew up in his face almost immediately.

Eric Trump shared a photo of himself on X in new Trump Store merch showing off the president’s absurd new name for Lake Ontario: “Lake America.”

But without delay, internet users took the cap’s front panel as prime real estate to dunk on him and his dad.

Trump's middle son tried to troll with his family's new merch, but was humiliated in the replies. Eric Trump/X

Several users pointed to the Trump administration’s botched handling of the Epstein files, as well as the president’s own former ties to the convicted sex offender.

The users edited the text on Eric’s hat to read “Lake Pedo” and “Lake Epstein,” while another changed it to “Pedo Protector.” Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his former association with Jeffrey Epstein, but his documented friendship with the sex criminal has continually proven an obstacle.

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Others called out the president’s middle son directly, making his hat say “D----- Bag” or “I stole money from kids with Cancer”—the latter referring to reports that Eric’s foundation funneled charity funds meant for pediatric cancer patients to his own businesses.

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A few more users took the simpler path of reverting Trump’s rebranding to its original name, “Lake Ontario.”

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Trump, 80, unilaterally renamed the Great Lake that borders both the U.S. and Canada as “Lake America” last week in a move that shocked even some of his more ardent supporters.

Most Americans are unhappy with the change, with only 14 percent of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll saying that the lake’s renaming was a good idea.

Trump stands next to a map labeled “Lake America” as he signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The rebranding comes amid an onslaught of childish insults the Trump administration has hurled toward Canada in the wake of the trade war the president started.

Trump’s Cabinet members—including Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy, and Scott Bessent—have poked fun at the nation’s military over the last week, mocking Canadian army cadets on social media and downplaying their military might.

Trump’s renaming kick began last year, when he ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be called the “Gulf of America” instead. Since then, he has plastered his name on buildings in Washington, D.C., like the historic Kennedy Center and the Institute of Peace.

He also suggested earlier this week on Truth Social that he could rename the Strait of Hormuz, which has been a major point of contention amid Trump’s war with Iran, as the “Trump Strait.”