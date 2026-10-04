Trump Sparks Alarm With Photo of Him ‘Slumped Over’

Donald Trump’s haggard appearance at a rally over the weekend has further fueled health concerns.

The 80-year-old president was captured returning to the White House following a rally at an Ohio high school, and seemed to struggle to both keep his eyes open and hold his own head up.

“He left Dayton, Ohio. He arrived back in Washington, D.C., slumped over, struggling to walk around,” MeidasTouch. co-founder Ben Meiselas said Sunday.

Trump looked visibly worn as he returned to D.C. following his Ohio rally. YouTube/MeidasTouch

Narrating footage of Trump repeatedly tapping his right leg as he walked slowly, Meiselas said: “Around 11:15 p.m., you can see him here now arriving back in the office.”

Trump has been seen making the gesture before, prompting speculation about his health. The footage alone, however, does not establish a medical explanation.

In the YouTube comments beneath the video, one person wrote: “This isn’t normal, the president is not well.”

Another said: “This man just needs to be put in a padded room and he can sleep all day… He’s in no mental position to be POTUS."

Viewers judged that he was 'not well' and 'in no mental position' to be president. YouTube/MeidasTouch

While at the rally earlier in the day, Trump openly rambled about one of his personal health quirks in between spouts of begging Republicans to “promise” their vote.

“I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works, but psychologically I need it,” he told his Butler High School gymnasium audience.

“It thins the hell out of your blood, I guess. I don’t know if it works or not, but I’ve been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches.”

Trump described his daily dose as a “monster” and boasted that he had brushed aside doctors’ advice to stop taking so much.

“They said, ‘Sir, you don’t need that!’ I said, ‘Do me a favor, I’ve been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone,’” he said.

Despite ever-growing concerns, the White House is adamant that Trump is in great health. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The latest footage followed another round of scrutiny earlier in the week, when Mehmet Oz helped Trump sit down at an event promoting a new AI program.

Questions about the president’s bruising and apparent fatigue have persisted, though the White House has repeatedly insisted he is in excellent health.