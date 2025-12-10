Trump Sparks MAGA Meltdown With Latest Poop Stunt

President Donald Trump has sparked a MAGA meltdown after casting a sewage problem on the southern border as a looming “threat to the People” of the United States.

The president, 79, posted on Truth Social on Wednesday to rail against Mexico and the long-running Tijuana river sewage crisis.

“Mexico must take care of its water and sewage problem, IMMEDIATELY. It is a true Threat to the People of Texas, California, and the United States of America!” Trump wrote.

The latest flush of Trump outrage comes after he posted a bizarre AI-generated video of himself dropping feces on No Kings protesters in October. At the time, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the video as “satire.”

Trump’s Wednesday post set off a firestorm in MAGA corners online. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin quickly reposted the president’s message on X and echoed his outrage over “disgusting raw sewage.”

The Trump Admin has been taking important action to PERMANENTLY END the flow of disgusting raw sewage from Mexico into the United States. We are working very closely with our Mexican counterparts to ensure San Diego area beaches can reopen, foul odors cease, and the Tijuana River… https://t.co/YSVEhCkUdX — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) December 10, 2025

“The Trump Admin has been taking important action to PERMANENTLY END the flow of disgusting raw sewage from Mexico into the United States,” Zeldin, 45, wrote. “We are working very closely with our Mexican counterparts to ensure San Diego area beaches can reopen, foul odors cease, and the Tijuana River Valley gets cleaned up as quickly as humanly possible.”

In July, the U.S. and Mexico signed a deal to work together to stop the flow of raw sewage into the river, which runs across the border into California, where it has long polluted beaches. The contamination has sickened “thousands of people” in southern San Diego County, CalMatters reported this month.

Zeldin, who has overseen sweeping EPA deregulation and rollbacks to pollution limits, demanded that Mexico deliver “nothing short of TOTAL implementation” of the July agreement, saying anything less “will be acceptable.”

“ALL of the Mexico side projects slated for completion in 2026 and 2027 are absolutely CRITICAL to get done!” he wrote.

It’s unclear what Texas sewage problem Trump was referring to in his post. The Rio Grande, which forms the border between Texas and Mexico, has also been affected by ongoing raw sewage contamination.

An aerial view shows the Mexico-U.S. border wall extending into the Pacific Ocean near Tijuana, Mexico. Guillermo Arias/Getty Images

In response to Trump’s post, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wrote on X that he was “glad to see the President finally address this decades-long crisis.”

“It’s impacted our military readiness, threatened national security, and created an environmental disaster for Southern California — all while Mexico has faced little to no accountability. That must change,” he wrote.

Other X users were eager for harsh measures against Mexico, with one writing, “Build a damn and let it back up on them!”

Another suggested, “Why doesn’t he tariff them rather than just threaten?” while a third commented, “I’m guessing they’re not going to do anything about it until you apply pressure on them. Make it hurt.”