Trump Speaks for Still-Silent Melania After Hush-Money Trial: ‘Very Hard for Her’
OUT OF SIGHT
In lieu of an actual response from Melania Trump after the verdict of Trump’s hush-money trial was handed down, Donald Trump went on air to answer for her on Sunday. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that “in many ways, it’s tougher on” his family than it is on him. Melania’s thoughts on the whole ordeal have been up to speculation, since she—along with Ivanka and Barron—didn’t show up to any of the trial proceedings since they began in April. Melania (and 18-year-old Barron) are the only two remaining Trumps who have not yet spoken out on last week’s verdict. Earlier in April, The New York Times reported that Melania had privately trashed the trial as a “disgrace” after long shrugging it off as “his problem.” That was in stark contrast to her purported fury over the Stormy Daniels affair when the news first broke in 2018. The former first lady reportedly hid in Trump Tower with her son on judgment day Thursday.