Donald Trump appeared relaxed as he watched the initial presidential election results roll in on Tuesday night, fraternizing with billionaire fanboy Elon Musk and UFC figurehead Dana White at his Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Footage posted to social media along with various reports indicate the former president worked the crowd as the numbers began to gain in his favor, with The New York Times needling towards a Trump win as the evening worked its way to midnight.

Among the guests, according to Politico, were Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Caitlin Jenner, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Nigel Farage, Dana White and Reps. Byron Donalds and Marjorie Taylor Greene. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters in Louisiana that he is expected to fly to Mar-a-Lago later in the evening “and be down there with President Trump.” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was also on his way to Mar-a-Lago, he confirmed.

Trump was also accompanied by friends and family, along with donors. Family included children Eric, Lara, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.

Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance is at a watch party along with Vivek Ramaswamy and Howard Lutnick, according to CNN.

Tucker Carlson is broadcasting a live show from the one of the club’s rooms, interviewing a slew of Trump allies and surrogates, including Elon Musk, whose son, X, also made a brief appearance.

“We want a strong brave person, and he is that,” Musk told Carlson.

Maybe some of the most important election analysis of the night:@elonmusk and his son join Tucker live from Mar-a-Lago. Watch: pic.twitter.com/2R7F9In1PE — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) November 6, 2024

Trump was keeping a close eye on the election, wanting “constant” updates from his campaign team and keeping a keen eye on Georgia returns, according to CNN. The Latino vote was also on the radar.

The 78-year-old spoke to supporters who were also watching the election results roll in from Mar-a-Lago.

“Wearing his signature red tie and dark suit, Trump spoke to people gathered in one of the rooms at the beachside club while standing underneath a glittering chandelier and giant television screen,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes reported.

Trump “milled” across Mar-a-Lago and dropped into a number of dinners as the numbers continued to tip in Trump‘s favor, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell.

Mar a Lago is collection of patriots & entrepreneurs who want the best for America. Legends in the room who’ve been inspired by Trump. pic.twitter.com/5pm3LUowZP — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) November 6, 2024

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, meanwhile, posted from Mar-a-Lago, describing the atmosphere as “upbeat” as Eric Trump discussed with guests positive results in Atlanta with Black males.

“There are a lot of movers and shakers and everybody involved with the Trump campaign,” Devine said. “The party will kick late into the evening.”

