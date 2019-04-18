Trump Spent Time Waiting for Mueller Report Rehashing Hillary Clinton’s Emails

President Donald Trump fired off a string of tweets and retweets in the hours leading up to Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the Mueller report Thursday morning. He retweeted a string of historical tweets by the conservative group Judicial Watch, mostly focused on Hillary Clinton’s emails. In his first morning tweet, just before 8 a.m. in Washington, D.C., he wrote simply, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” followed a few minutes later by one that said, “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats.” Then he suggested that viewers tune in to the 9:30 a.m. press conference on Fox News or One America News. He also tweeted a video compilation of conservative and liberal news personalities saying, “no collusion” under his mantra: “No Collusion - No Obstruction!”