Trump Spirals Into Early Morning Boomer Meme Meltdown

The working day had not yet begun in Washington, D.C., when the extremely online president started rattling off borderline racist Truth Social memes like they were going out of fashion.

One image reposted by Donald Trump says “THE 2ND AMENDMENT EXPLAINED,” accompanied by a photo of a white, blonde woman in sunglasses holding an AR-15 above the word “with,” alongside a troop of women in chains and all-black veils above the word “without.”

Another features two men of South Asian descent beneath the caption: “FEDS: MORE THAN 7,200 TRUCK DRIVERS REMOVED FROM U.S. HIGHWAYS AFTER FAILING ENGLISH TEST.”

Trump bizarrely appears to equate female empowerment with the right to bear arms. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Much of the president’s vitriol was directed toward some of his longest-standing political enemies—namely, the Obama family.

One of the posts shared by Trump on Truth Social. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Racism in America was almost dead because we were united in ridiculing racists and their beliefs,” reads the top half of a meme reshared by the president, superimposed over an image of actors Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little laughing on the set of Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic, Blazing Saddles.

“Then these two showed up & set America back 100 years,” the bottom half reads, accompanied by a split of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Trump directed much of Tuesday morning's fury toward the Obama family Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump even went so far as to again push his widely and repeatedly debunked “Birther” conspiracy theory, which postulates Barack Obama was not eligible to become president on account of supposedly not being born in the United States (he was, on August 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii).

The president has now even reprised his comprehensively debunked “birther” conspiracy theory, sharing a post wrongly claiming Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. Truth Social

“A man using a different name swore on a bible he doesn’t believe in and betrayed a country he wasn’t born in,” reads a caption to an image shared by Trump of Obama taking the oath of office at his second inauguration in 2013.

“Nothing about this a-----e was ever real,” the user whose post Trump reposted wrote. “I want every mention of him being president to have to feature an asterix leading to a footnote which says ‘contended’ or ‘awaiting legal verification’ or something.”