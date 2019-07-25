Trump Spoke in Front of Presidential Seal Edited With Symbols of Russia and Golf

CHEAT SHEET

    Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

    Donald Trump spoke in front of a presidential seal Tuesday which appeared to have been edited to look like Russia’s coat of arms. At a student summit hosted by the conservative group Turning Point, the president stood in front of an image of the seal which looked at first glance to be perfectly normal. But the eagle has two heads, like Russia’s national symbol, and the bird is holding golf clubs instead of its usual arrows. Neither the White House nor Turning Point knows how the apparent practical joke on the president got on the screen or who created it, the Washington Post reports. A Turning Point spokesman said: “It was a last-minute A/V mistake ... and I can’t figure out where the breakdown was ... but it was a last minute throw-up, and that’s all it was ... I can’t figure out who did it yet.”

    Read it at Washington Post