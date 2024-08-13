Trump Spokesman Rages at Harris Campaign Statements: ‘F***ing Cowards’

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung lashed out the Harris-Walz campaign Monday with an obscene public statement accusing staffers of being “f—ing cowards.”

Cheung posted his foul-mouthed message on X in response to a statement from the Democratic campaign trashing Trump’s softball interview with Elon Musk. “All these statements, yet nobody ever puts their name on them,” Cheung wrote. “F—ing cowards.”

The statement in question was shared on the Kamala HQ X account and was posted with the comment: “Our statement on… whatever that was.”

It came after Trump’s lengthy conversation with Musk in which a lisping Trump rehashed many of his favorite campaign talking points, including his desire to shut down the Department of Education to claiming that President Joe Biden “can’t lift a chair.” The event was dogged by technical glitches that Musk blamed on a “massive” cyberattack (which a source at X claimed was not the case, according to The Verge).

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” the Harris-Walz campaign statement read.

“Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself—self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024,” it added. The statement was attributed simply to “Harris Walz” rather than any particular spokesman.

The conversation between the Tesla chief and the Republican nominee came after Musk endorsed Trump’s campaign last month following his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania. Musk had previously opposed Trump’s bids for the White House, saying in November 2022 that he’d “reluctantly” voted for Biden over Trump and would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024.

In May 2023, DeSantis launched his ill-fated bid for president in a Twitter Space with Musk that also went awry thanks to technical hitches—an unmitigated disaster the Harris campaign recalled while trolling Trump on Monday night. On Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, the account for the Harris campaign “ReTruthed” a post Trump wrote last year mocking DeSantis.

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!” Trump wrote at the time. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”