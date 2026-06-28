Trump Spotted With ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship Blonde, 34

President Donald Trump was spotted with his favorite White House aide, Natalie Harp, at his Virginia golf club over the weekend.

Harp, 34, who has been accused of having an “unhealthy” obsession with the 80-year-old president, was spotted with Trump while he spent the weekend golfing at Trump National Golf Club in the D.C. suburbs.

As Natalie Harp and others followed Trump upstairs at his golf club, one guest yelled, “Make Lebanon Great Again.” Trump replied back, “Yes, I will.” pic.twitter.com/ZnxdHDx7fS — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 28, 2026

She was seen dressed in golf attire, carrying a large bag back into the White House upon their return from the golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

Harp has been working for Trump for several years, but her closeness to the president has come under new scrutiny in light of new accounts on her relationship reported in the book, Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Harp is said to have left gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff, with one reportedly reading, “You are all that matters to me.”

Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp, 34, stands in the Oval Office on March 31. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

At the start of his second term, Trump began telling his staff that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”

“All of you will go off and make money,” he would tell his other staffers, according to the book. “She’ll never leave me.”

The love-letter situation was so strange that Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reportedly asked herself, “Where am I?”

A former conservative TV anchor, Harp now follows Trump around the White House, fulfilling his every request, including grabbing MAGA merchandise when asked, performing Google searches, printing favorable stories from right-wing websites, earning herself the nickname “the human printer,” and suggesting Truth Social posts. She earns $150,000 a year working in Trump’s White House.

Natalie Harp speaking on stage alongside Donald Trump in 2019. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

She is also one of the few aides to have championed Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover.

“As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel,” Haberman and Swan wrote. “When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight.”

Natalie Harp gleefully supported and encouraged Donald Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to a new book. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

When reached for comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided the Daily Beast with a recycled statement: “Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump’s team.”

Her estranged brother Preston Harp, 38, has blasted the president and his too-close-for-comfort bond with Natalie.

Preston called Trump a “national embarrassment” and said his sister’s relationship with him is “very unhealthy.”