Despite many listeners to Donald Trump’s conversation on X Monday with Elon Musk pointing out that the former president seemed to be speaking with a lisp, a Trump campaign spokesperson insisted that there wasn’t anything unusual going on.

During the lengthy conversation, users on the social media platform highlighted the apparent lisp, expressing theories over why the former president may be sounding off. But according to the campaign, there was nothing to it.

“Must be your ears,” was the campaign’s curt response when asked by the Daily Beast about Trump’s enunciation.

A 20-second video taken of Trump speaking during the chat didn’t seem to show the same issue that users experienced during the live Spaces discussion.

Trump’s out-of-character sound wasn’t the only less-than-ideal element of the Spaces event on X. The occasion itself was inaccessible to many at its scheduled starting time of 8 p.m. Eastern—similar to the campaign launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last May.

To make matters worse for Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign jumped on the technical difficulties by calling attention to how Trump mocked the Florida governor’s troubled start to his presidential bid. Its account on Truth Social reposted Trump’s reaction last May.

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!” Trump wrote then.

As for how Trump sounded Monday, the Harris campaign posted on X that he was “slurring” while downplaying global warming.

“You’ll have more oceanfront property,” Trump argued in the clip.