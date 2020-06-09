Trump Spreads Baseless Conspiracy Theory That Video of Buffalo Cops Shoving Elderly Man Was Antifa ‘Set Up’

The video of cops in Buffalo shoving an elderly man so hard that his head smashed off the ground and blood started gushing from his right ear shocked people across the nation.

But President Trump isn’t convinced it’s real.

Tweeting Tuesday morning, the president pushed a baseless conspiracy theory—with no supporting evidence—that the scene could have been a “set-up” orchestrated by far-left activists. He even went as far to suggest that the 75-year-old man, who remains in hospital after the incident, could be an “ANTIFA provocateur.”

The president picked up the conspiracy theory while watching One America News—the Trumpist network that the president has repeatedly promoted on social media.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

The two officers involved in the incident have been charged with second-degree assault after they were filmed pushing the 75-year-old protester to the ground. Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, have both pleaded not guilty.

As of Monday afternoon, Gugino was still hospitalized in a “serious but stable” condition, according to his attorney.

His friends have described him as a longtime peace activist who has worked in anti-racism and anti-nuclear activism. “He’s a gentle person who really believes that he must stand up for what he thinks is right,” said friend Terrence Bisson, according to The Buffalo News.