Trump Spreads Ridiculous Fake Video of Biden Vibing to N.W.A.’s ‘Fuck Tha Police’
TRY HARDER
There are two reasons President Donald Trump might have shared this clip on Twitter. Either he’s been duped by a badly edited video of Joe Biden bobbing his head along to “Fuck tha Police” by N.W.A., or he wants others to think that it’s real. The video was created by self-described satirical YouTube channel the United Spot, which makes the kind of poor-quality pro-Trump comedy skits you might have seen your uncle share on Facebook. Trump shared the post Tuesday night with the caption: “What is this all about?” Ironically, the real footage of Biden is only a bit less cringeworthy than the fake version. It came from a Biden event in Florida on Tuesday aimed at winning over Latino voters. After being introduced by singer Luis Fonsi, Biden whipped out his phone and played “Despacito.”