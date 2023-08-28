Trump Spreads ‘Roomer’ That DeSantis Plans to Drop Out of 2024 Race
Donald Trump on Monday claimed to have heard a rumor that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to drop out of the race for the 2024 Republican nomination and instead launch a bid against Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for the Senate. “Roomer are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate,” Trump baselessly claimed on his Truth Social platform, misspelling the word “rumors.” “Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?” he added. Trump later posted to call Truth Social “THE GREATEST & ‘HOTTEST’ FORM, SYSTEM, & PLATFORM OF COMMUNICATION IN AMERICA, & INDEED THE WORLD, TODAY.” “THAT’S WHY I USE IT,” he wrote. “THERE IS NOTHING THAT COMES EVEN CLOSE!!!”