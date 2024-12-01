Trump Squad Asks Elon Musk to Buy Another TV Network

Apple Martin, daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker Chris Martin, made her debut into society at a glitzy ball in Paris wearing a dress that took 750 hours to make. The 20-year-old was accompanied by both of her parents and her brother, Moses, at the annual Le Bal des Débutantes ball, which is often attended by the offspring of royalty and A-listers. “Le Bal is culturally linked to the 18th century English tradition of the débutante ball, wherein the young ladies were introduced into society,” wrote Le Bal des Débutantes on its website. Martin came in a custom Valentino dress, which featured several layers of silk plissé chiffon. According to Vogue, Apple Martin was the first debutante to wear custom Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the label. Apple Martin has primarily stayed out of the spotlight up until now. The ball has featured many stars in the past: Lily Collins, Ava Philippe, Scott Willis, Ella Beatty and more.
