Trump Squirms Over Biden’s ‘Unthinkable’ Super Tuesday Wins
Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled off a series of huge Super Tuesday victories and President Donald Trump is clearly not happy about it. In a series of tweets sent Wednesday morning, Trump angrily railed against the “Democratic establishment,” and, more specifically, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for what he sees as a concerted effort to derail Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Trump wrote: “The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts... So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”